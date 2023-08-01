Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate bursts into flames

A truck carrying 40,000 lbs of chocolate went up in flames. Traffic on California's I80 narrowed to a single lane, due to the wreckage of a burnt-out trailer and the giant puddle of chocolate rotting away in the sun. CALFIRE managed to put the fire out without injuries and without it spreading into the adjacent forest. The cargo trailer's brakes caught fire, and the driver was able to separate his truck to escape damage or injury.

