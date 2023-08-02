Bizarro tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy: I "don't believe" the 9/11 Commission report

Novelty presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whose net worth is reported to be $660 million, has been accused of being a 9/11 truther. According to Politico, Ramaswamy appeared on the GOP show BlazeTV and expressed his skepticism towards the government's narrative of the 9/11 attacks.

He said, "I don't believe the government has told us the truth. I'm driven by evidence and data. What I've seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven't seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not."

After receiving backlash for his comments, Ramaswamy tried to clarify his position by tweeting, "Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We can handle the TRUTH."

Why didn't he say that in the first place?

Here's some TRUTH we have learned of late: being rich doesn't necessarily make one smart, as evidenced by his and other plutocrats' comments.