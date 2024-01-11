Ramaswamy's nomination papers signed by dead people

Vivek Ramaswamy, who's campaigning for U.S. President on a Trump-but-bro platform, may be sinking in the polls with every insulting interruption he makes, but he's a favorite among dead people in Rhode Island. Election officials in the state found names of deceased residents on the nomination papers Ramaswamy submitted.

From The Boston Globe:

The Warwick Board of Canvassers reported finding the names of "several deceased voters" on Ramaswamy's nomination papers, and the Coventry Board of Canvassers reported that it has invalidated "an unusually high number" of signatures on Ramaswamy's nomination papers, said Ben Smith, a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections.

In a typical move, the slippery Ramaswamy blamed an "outside vendor."

An increasingly desperate Ramaswamy has taken to pandering to QAnon fanatics to bolster his sagging poll numbers. In the last debate he was allowed to participate in, he said, "Why am I the only person, on this stage at least, who can say that Jan. 6 now does look like it was an inside job? That the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11? That the great replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform? That the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech?" Uh, maybe you're the "only person on this stage"