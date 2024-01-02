Ramaswamy thanks man who measures his wife's buttocks with ax handle (video)

No wonder Vivek Ramaswamy is chickening out of the GOP Iowa debate next week. The only thing that matters to the few MAGA stragglers still rooting for him is the shape of his wife's buttocks, which makes for awkward campaign messaging.

After telling some Iowa voters at a tiny gathering that his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, "is going to be a legendary first lady for this country," one gentleman agreed wholeheartedly, saying, "Simple elegance, that's your wife. She doesn't have an ass six-axe-handles-wide, either."

To which Ramaswamy responded, "No, she does her job, exactly. Thank you." (See video below, posted by The Recount.)