Zuckerberg's high-performance diet: a good time for the great taste of McDonald's

In a prior attempt to humanize the entity known as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta described the joy he takes in "smoking meats." Now Zuckerberg has taken to his flash-in-the-pan Twitter clone to brag about consuming vast quantities. Meta's glorious leader is preparing to battle a failed social network purchaser and claims to need 4000 calories a day to keep on keepin' on. His fuel of choice? Look to the Golden Arches!
Zuck, you deserve a break today. I suggest two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.
Zuckerberg said in a recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, that he does three to four jujitsu and MMA sessions a week, as well as strength and conditioning work, topped off with mobility training.
And the grueling fitness regime allows for some hefty plates of food packed with calories to support muscle protein synthesis, electrolyte replenishment, and general recovery — and that includes McDonald's apparently.
After McDonald's posted on Threads asking for followers' favorite orders, Zuckerberg responded: "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some cheeseburgers for later?"