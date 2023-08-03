Adidas donates some profits from the sale of Yeezy stuff to groups fighting antisemitism

Rather than create a lot of landfill with the leftover residue from its failed partnership with anti-semite and pop icon Kanye "Ye" West, Adidas sold it off. The company posted solid profits off the move and donated $10 million of $437 million reported, or less than 5%, to fund groups that battle antisemitism.

I think the appropriate amount to donate, if one wants to be sure no one suspects you are making money off anti-semitism, is all of it. The people buying this Yeezy stuff are not wearing it to ADL fundraisers.

Oregon Live: