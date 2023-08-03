Pittsburgh synagogue shooter to be executed

The Nazi who killed 11 in a mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue will be executed for his crimes.

The same federal jury that convicted the 50-year-old Bowers on 63 criminal counts recommended that he be put to death for an attack whose impacts continue to reverberate nearly five years later. He showed little reaction as the sentence was announced, briefly acknowledging his legal team and family as he was led from the courtroom. A judge will formally impose the sentence Thursday. Jurors were unanimous in finding that Bowers' attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews, and that he chose Tree of Life for its location in one the largest and most historic Jewish communities in the U.S. so that he could "maximize the devastation, amplify the harm of his crimes, and instill fear within the local, national, and international Jewish communities." They also found that Bowers lacked remorse.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers: "I don't believe in coincidences. Today we received an immense embrace from the halls of justice."

Meanwhile, the GOP's Nazi problem has deep roots. Staff and surrogates of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis actively court the far right, and the candidates themselves refuse to reject it.