Appeals court tosses conviction of black man whose judge said "this guy looks like a criminal to me"

U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III, faced with black defendent Leron Liggins, said that "this guy looks like a criminal to me" before presiding over Liggins' conviction on heroin charges and sentencing to 10 years' imprisonment. The verdict was thrown out today by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which described Murphy's remarks as "wholly incompatible with the fair administration of justice."

"I'm tired of this case. I'm tired of this defendant. I'm tired of getting the runaround. This has been going on since February 6, 2018," Murphy said in court. "This guy looks like a criminal to me. This is what criminals do," Murphy said. "This isn't what innocent people who want a fair trial do. He's indicted in Kentucky. He's indicted here. He's alleged to be dealing heroin, which addicts, hurts and kills people, and he's playing games with the court."

George Carlin: "Some people try to get out of jury duty by lying. You don't have to lie. Tell the judge the truth. Tell him you'd make a terrific juror because you can spot guilty people [snaps fingers] just like that."