Gay doctor says he's leaving Louisiana to get away from new anti-LGBTQ laws

Jake Kleinmahon, a medical doctor in Louisiana, says he's leaving the state to avoid its new anti-LGBTQ laws.

In June, state lawmakers passed three bills targeting LGBTQ people. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, vetoed all three, but last month the Republican-dominated Legislature overturned his veto of a bill that will ban transition-related medical care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, for minors starting Jan. 1, 2024. "I think lawmakers need to understand the ramifications of the bills they put forward," Kleinmahon told WDSU.

They do, doctor.

It seems particularly bad that Dr. Kleinmahon's departure from the business means that the state of Louisiana is losing 33% of its pediatric heart specialists.