Revisit the online Toaster Museum

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Shutterstock

The Toaster Museum (previously at Boing Boing Gadgets) is still in fine shape after 15 years (!) online.

The revelation that somebody collects toasters often leads to the same reaction: awkward pause, nervous laugh, then: "…Toasters?" The problem is not, to collect toasters. The problem is, to have hundreds of them. The result: They simply call you crazy. Well, and sometimes I think they are right! …

The 'trip' began at a fleamarket in San Francisco a few years ago. I came across my first old toaster, a beautiful chrome pop up monster. A few weeks later in Holland I bought one of the ugliest toasters ever made: The HAGEKA from the German Democratic Republic. Now, a couple of years later, I am proud to present a collection of nearly 600 different pieces.

Shocked to discover we've never posted about the 1949 Sunbeam, the second-best toaster of all time. The best is that thing from Mitsubishi that makes one tiny slice at a time.

UPDATE: That thing from Mitsubishi that makes one tiny slice at a time [Amazon]