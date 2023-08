Louie the Racoon loves his barbie doll to death. You may think you're a huge fan of Barbie, but nothing can beat the obsession that Louie seems to have with the doll.

He expresses his love for his Barbie doll by trying to chew her up and bite her face off. Somehow, this only makes him cuter.

I wonder how the barbie is holding up today. I would be very surprised to find out that her head is located anywhere near her body after watching a few seconds of how Louie likes to play.