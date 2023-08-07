Bear escapes crate on Iraqi Airways flight

Just as an Iraqi Airways flight was leaving the Dubai International Airport, the pilot alerted passengers that take-off would be delayed because a bear had escaped its crate. The bear wasn't in the main cabin but rather the cargo hold. No word on the bear's final destination or if it was another passenger's companion animal.

From the Associated Press:

Iraqi Airways said it wasn't to blame for the bear's escape and that the aircraft's crew worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which dispatched specialists to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)