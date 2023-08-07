"Helicopter Glamping" resort set to open in 2024

Would you go "glamping" in these helicopters-remodeled-into-luxury-digs? Mega Remodeling Solutions (which states on its website that it provides "Sustainable Home Construction and Remodeling") posted a video featuring some of the designs on their Instagram, with the text:

PROUD to introduce the unexpected! And share our full project! A vacation home in Joshua Tree that used to fly the skies. Brace for a reinvented helicopter living experience.

The "Helicopter Glamping" project ("Where Luxury Meets Adventure") also has a website, which provides more details:

Helicopter Glamping is a new and exciting concept that redefines the concept of "glamping." We take helicopters and turn them into luxurious rental units that can be set up anywhere in the world. Our goal is to provide a unique and unforgettable experience that you can't find anywhere else.



We create and furnish every unit with the highest quality materials and amenities to ensure that our customers have the most comfortable and pleasant stay possible. Whether you're looking for a unique outdoor vacation or a romantic getaway, we have something for everyone. Come explore the world of Helicopter Glamping.

The luxury helicopters aren't currently ready to rent—the first helicopter glamping resort won't be open until early 2024—so I don't know how much they'll cost, but something tells me I won't be able to afford a stay. Something also tells me that there's a greater than zero chance that I might find my glamping neighbors insufferable. Scroll to the bottom of this page if you want to sign up for the pre-booking waiting list.