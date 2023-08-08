New York beach closed after 65-year-old woman suffers a shark bite

Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York is closed today after a 65-year-old was hospitalized for an apparent shark bit. While standing in the ocean late afternoon on Monday she felt something sharp and painful on her leg, which caused her to fall into the water.

Left with a "serious leg injury," she was taken to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was in serious but stable condition as of Monday night.

Shark bites are highly unusual at Rockaway Beach, and rare in general, "with only 57 unprovoked bites last year."

From ABC7:

"Everybody was leaving the beach and they were just like, 'don't get in the water,' and I was like, 'what happened?' Somebody got bit by a shark," one beachgoer said. … The shark bite occurred amid a rise in shark sightings at New York City and Long Island beaches due to factors including improved water quality and thriving populations of the bunker fish that sharks feed on. Monday's shark bite at Rockaway Beach was the first reported in recent memory, the parks department said. There have been at least five instances of sharks biting swimmers and surfers at Long Island beaches this summer. There have been no fatalities.

And from CNN: