Ron DeSantis blames his shortcomings on campaign manager

The more Americans see of DeSantis, the less they like him. As his polling numbers continue their downward dive, the crabby fascist has fired Generra Peck, who ran DeSantis's successful gubernatorial reelection campaign last fall.
She's been replaced by James Uthmeier, DeSantis's chief of staff, who now has the unenviable task of making DeSantis palatable to a turned-off electorate — the same kind of can't-situation that Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino faces in trying to convince major brands that Elon Musk won't do anything stupid and make them look bad.
From The Washington Post:
These moves are the latest of many shake-ups for a candidate who began the year with sky-high expectations, widely considered Trump's most formidable rival, but who has lost ground in national and statewide polling. An official launch in late May did not turn things around. As the campaign cut staff in two rounds last month, advisers declared that the campaign was undergoing a "reset" that would involve reducing event and travel costs and leaning into an "underdog" mentality.