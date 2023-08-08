Ron DeSantis blames his shortcomings on campaign manager

The more Americans see of DeSantis, the less they like him. As his polling numbers continue their downward dive, the crabby fascist has fired Generra Peck, who ran DeSantis's successful gubernatorial reelection campaign last fall.

She's been replaced by James Uthmeier, DeSantis's chief of staff, who now has the unenviable task of making DeSantis palatable to a turned-off electorate — the same kind of can't-situation that Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino faces in trying to convince major brands that Elon Musk won't do anything stupid and make them look bad.

From The Washington Post: