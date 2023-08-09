Marjorie Taylor Greene instructs MAGA voters: vote for Trump even if jailed (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene feeds the mindless MAGA mob their next command: vote for Donald Trump even if he goes to prison. Because the Republican party's motto of "law and order" only applies to Democrats.

"I'm here to tell you right now, I would vote for President [sic] Trump, even if he is in jail," the unfit Georgia Qongresswoman said, which earned her a standing ovation from her unfit voters. They were unmistakably grateful for such clear instructions.

(See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

The party of law and order? pic.twitter.com/4aF6l8dgYv — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 9, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney