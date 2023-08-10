The fly that visited Mike Pence returns! This time on Donald Trump (video)

Remember the house fly that took a potty break on former VP Mike Pence's helmet hair? It's back! This time using Donald Trump's face to do its business.

In a Newsmax interview yesterday (the same one in which Eric Bolling uttered a disclaimer saying the network does not agree with Trump's stolen election lie), the little guy made an emergency crash landing between Trump's eye and ear, opting for a smoother surface this time around. (See :09 in video below in full-screen mode, posted by Keith Olbermann.)

Trump and Pence must wear the same attractive spoor.