Newsmax swallows MAGA pride and adds disclaimer after Trump interview: 2020 election "legal and final" (video)

Newsmax is known for spreading outrageous conspiracy theories, including the reckless lie that the 2020 election was stolen. So it's quite amusing to see host Eric Bolling add a forced disclaimer to the end of his interview with Donald Trump, now admitting the network doesn't believe in the MAGA propaganda pushed by the thrice-indicted former one-term president.

"Alright, folks. Now, just a note. Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final," he stated.

Funny how big fat defamation lawsuits (by Smartmatic and Dominion) — which could cost Newsmax millions if not close to $1 billion, if the Fox debacle is any indicator — can so drastically change the messaging.

Newsmax adds disclaimer to end of Trump interview saying the network "has accepted the election results as legal and final". (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/GwM4g0inYy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2023

