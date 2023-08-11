Musk fantasizes an agreement to hold his cage match in Rome

The thing to learn here is that Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is speaking to government officials in Italy, and they are wasting their time on him. In a Formerly Known As a Tweet, Musk claims he's settled on a location, and all you'll see is Rome. However, the unlucky bureaucrat who spoke with the TechnoKing, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano says the match "will not be held in Rome."

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Formerly know as a Tweet, via Elon Musk

So "All you'll see is Rome" vs "Not in Rome." Well, I guess Tesla and SpaceX shareholders have to be happy he is busy elsewhere.

Raw Story: