Ron DeSantis event bans Black reporter and colleague from entering — but allows every other reporter in (video)

Ron DeSantis decided he didn't want Ty Rushing — a Black journalist with The Iowa Starting Line —from entering his second campaign event in Harlan, Iowa today, even though Rushing had registered beforehand — and even though he saw every other media outlet entering without a problem. So the fascist Florida man sicced armed deputies on Rushing and his colleague to bar them from entering the venue. (See his video below.)

"They said it's a private event. They don't want you. It is what it is," Deputy Bill McDaniel told Rushing and the other reporter as soon as they approached the venue. No further explanation was given.

Rushing and his colleague had attended the Florida governor's first event this morning (and has covered seven other DeSantis events in the past), this one taking place in Atlantic, where Rushing noticed private security snapping photos of him. DeSantis henchmen then "began to shadow them around the event," said Rushing.

"In 10 years of covering news in Iowa, this is the first time I've ever been banned from covering an Iowa Caucus event," he posted on Twitter/X. And in the Iowa Starting Line: "My job is weird. One day, you're eating Iowa State Fair food with the governor of Minnesota, and the next day the Florida governor is banning you from his event."

Welp, I got barred from covering a Ron DeSantis event in Harlan — one of three of his events I planned to cover today — with absolutely no explanation as to why. pic.twitter.com/YvL0N9E9Oe — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) August 11, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Iowa Starting Line (screengrab)