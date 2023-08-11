Johnny Hardwick, the actor who most famously played chain-smoking conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, died this week. He was 64 years-old. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "the animators were said to have drawn Dale to look (and smoke) just like Hardwick, and he appeared on more than 250 episodes." Here are his greatest moments:
The best of King of the Hill's Dale Gribble, RIP (video)
