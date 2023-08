MAGA commentators on Fox News are irate that President Biden has adopted the "Let's go Brandon" phrase and laser-eyed Biden images, which they had anticipated would be insulting to him.

The Lincoln Project compiled a montage featuring figures such as Jesse Watters and other windbags expressing outrage over the appropriation of their cherished slur.

They have even suggested that Biden might be breaking the law by selling mugs adorned with his laser-eyed likeness.