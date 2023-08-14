Beloved miniature horse Li'l Sebastian joins picket line in support of striking writers and actors

Several Parks and Recreation cast members tweeted photos from the SAG/AFTRA picket line yesterday highlighting Parks and Rec cast, writers, producers, crew, and more who came out to support the strike. Jim O'Heir tweeted photos, with the text:

Parks cast, writers, producers, crew and guest stars came out to support SAG/AFTRA and the WGA in their fight for a fair deal. We also had the cutest lil' horse to ever walk a picket line

And Ben Schwartz tweeted a video of famed pony Li'l Sebastian (along with Aubrey Plaza), stating:

You know shit is getting serious when Lil Sebastian shows up to the picket

