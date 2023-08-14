Beloved miniature horse Li'l Sebastian joins picket line in support of striking writers and actors

Several Parks and Recreation cast members tweeted photos from the SAG/AFTRA picket line yesterday highlighting Parks and Rec cast, writers, producers, crew, and more who came out to support the strike. Jim O'Heir tweeted photos, with the text:
Parks cast, writers, producers, crew and guest stars came out to support SAG/AFTRA and the WGA in their fight for a fair deal. We also had the cutest lil' horse to ever walk a picket line
And Ben Schwartz tweeted a video of famed pony Li'l Sebastian (along with Aubrey Plaza), stating:
You know shit is getting serious when Lil Sebastian shows up to the picket
Entertainment Weekly provides more details:
Former Parks and Recreation cast and crew members reunited on the front lines of the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes Friday outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, Calif.
Among the picketers were Aubrey Plaza (who played April Ludgate), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Retta (Donna Meagle), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), Alison Becker (Shauna Malwae-Tweep), Kirk Fox (Joe Fantringham), Joe Mande (Morris Lerpiss), Susan Yeagley (Jessica Wicks), Allan McLeod (Trodd Frankensteip), and Colton Dunn (Brett Hull).