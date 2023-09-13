Scab: Drew Barrymore will not host the National Book Awards

Drew Barrymore's poorly written excuse for returning her show to the air during the writer's strike seems to have fallen on deaf ears. In addition to quite a bit of public outrage, the National Book Awards has announced that Barrymore will not host their 74th awards ceremony.
Barrymore's interview show will struggle for content as Hollywood folk won't be out promoting projects, and she has no writers to help create content.
NPR:
"The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the National Book Foundation, which presents the award, said in a statement Tuesday. "In light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony."
The awards event, sometimes referred to as the Academy Awards of the publishing world, is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Barrymore's resumption of her CBS talk show doesn't inherently cause issues with the actors guild, which is also on strike, as daytime talk shows are governed by a different Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists contract that was renewed and ratified last year. But Barrymore's show employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, which has been on strike since early May. Those writers were picketing outside the CBS Broadcast Building on Monday.