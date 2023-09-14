Bill Maher also stabs the WGA in the back

Apparently, not having watched Drew Barrymore's trainwreck, Bill Maher has decided he, too, has had enough of the WGA strike and his bringing his show back. While Maher says his show will be worse without his writers, he also claims most of the content is improvised, so it just won't matter.

Talk shows like Maher's aren't struck like scripted programming, and while this does bring many people back to work, it also demonstrates eroding support after a five-month strike, support the writers deserve. Perhaps hosts like Maher and Barrymore are trapped in contracts forcing them to make this decision, but they should tell us that rather than toss the WGA under a bus.

Maher has also referred to the WGA's demands as "kooky."

Deadline: