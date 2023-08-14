How to grow crops

Openfarm (github) is a simple, straightforward site explaining how to grow edible plants such as tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce and strawberries. [via Hacker News]

OpenFarm is a free and open database for farming and gardening knowledge. We provide a platform for expert and beginner farmers and gardeners to share their knowledge in the form of Growing Guides – structured, community generated, single-author documents that describe how to grow a Crop based on specific environmental conditions and growing practices. Compatibility Scoring between Users and Guides allows high quality and relevant information to be discovered quickly. We are a global service that aims to break down borders through the open sharing of knowledge, increase participation in the food system, and help everyone become a better farmer or gardener.

The site itself's been around for about a decade, though it apparently stopped growing a while back.