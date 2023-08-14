Lincoln Project's "School is Back in Session" video mocks GOP's disturbing education reforms

The Lincoln Project has just released a satirical video titled "School is Back in Session," which takes a darkly comic approach to the harmful changes to the American education system perpetrated by GOP leaders like Ron DeSantis.

The video starts off with a farewell to "boring woke books" such as Fahrenheit 451, a dystopian novel by Ray Bradbury that criticizes censorship and the suppression of dissenting ideas.

The video then takes aim at the whitewashing of slavery in textbooks and shows an actual clip from a Prager University educational cartoon that depicts a blue-eyed Christopher Columbus aboard a ship saying, "Being taken as a slave is better than being killed."

It also presents the GOP's position on school lunch programs, LGBTQ rights, and gun control. "Bulletproof backpacks are now available in toddler size!"