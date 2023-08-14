Woody Harrelson appears to have jumped on the RFK, Jr. train

Cheryl Hines, actor and wife of Presidential candidate RFK, Jr.—the anti-vaccine darling of the Center for Countering Digital Hate's "Disinformation Dozen" (12 people responsible for spreading approximately 65% of anti-vaccine content via their social media accounts)—recently posted a photograph of herself and fellow actor Woody Harrelson that's been causing a bit of a stir on Instagram and Twitter (I mean, X). In the photo, Woody is beaming while wearing a "Kennedy 2024" hat.

Some folks online have expressed dismay that Woody is embracing the notoriously anti-vaccine candidate–for instance, Andrew Kimmel re-posted the photo, stating "We lost Woody." Others, however, are pointing out that Harrelson is no newcomer to conspiracy theories—the New York Intelligencer reported in 2015 that Harrelson signed a petition circulated by the organization "Actors and Artists for 9/11 Truth," a group that believes 9/11 was engineered by the U.S. government. And earlier in 2023, Harrelson delivered a monologue on SNL monologue that contained anti-vax conspiracy theories. Rolling Stone pointed out that Harrelson "has a history of strange anti-science remarks during the Covid pandemic."

So, really, it's no surprise the Harrelson is supporting RFK, Jr. Not surprising, but still disappointing.