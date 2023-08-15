Cybertruck test model found abandoned on road

Electrek shares the story of a lonely Tesla Cybertruck, left covered on the side of the road. The report reminds us not to worry, it is common for test vehicles to break down, but the incident did provide an opportunity for a photographer to grab shots some may find interesting.
I find it ugly, and while I'd love an electric truck that works for me, this one seems unlikely to be it. The Cybertruck has entered production, it appears.
Electrek:
Wayne spotted the Cybertruck on the side of the road next to the Interstate 280 El Monte exit in Los Altos Hills, and a Tesla employee was working under the hood of the vehicle.
By the time he turned around to go back to the electric truck, the employee had covered the Cybertruck and abandoned it. This indicates that it likely broke down, and Tesla needed to come pick it up.
Now, before Cybertruck haters say that the truck is doomed, it is quite normal for vehicles to break down during test programs. In fact, the more you manage to make them break down during the test program, the less they are likely to break down during production – if you can find the sources of the failures and fix them.
This particular Cybertruck appears to be a release candidate, as implied by the vehicle's wrap.