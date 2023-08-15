Cybertruck test model found abandoned on road

Electrek shares the story of a lonely Tesla Cybertruck, left covered on the side of the road. The report reminds us not to worry, it is common for test vehicles to break down, but the incident did provide an opportunity for a photographer to grab shots some may find interesting.

I find it ugly, and while I'd love an electric truck that works for me, this one seems unlikely to be it. The Cybertruck has entered production, it appears.

Electrek: