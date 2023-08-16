Listen to this magnificent collection of the most iconic hip-hop samples of every year from 1973 to 2023

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, Tracklib curated this incredible collection identifying what they've deemed the most iconic hip-hop samples of every year from 1973 to 2023. The playlist is absolutely killer, from Chic's "Good Times" to Kraftwerk's "Trans-Europe Express," Quincy Jones's "Kitty with the Bent Frame," Daft Punk's "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger," Drake's "Hotline Bling," Nine Inch Nails' "34 Ghosts IV," Donny Hathaway's "Jealous Guy," and on and on… 'til the break of dawn.

image: Radoslaw Maciejewski/Shutterstock

(via Waxy)