Man who sold fake COVID cures for 3 years finally arrested

Misinformation and false curses abound in the age of COVID-19–ivermectin, anyone?–no one has been doing it quite like Utah resident Gordon Pedersen, which sounds like what you'd name a failed clone of Jordan Peterson.

Pedersen proudly donned a lab coat and appeared in a series of YouTube videos advertising what he called 'structural alkaline silver' to cure COVID-19, and has finally been arrested by Utah County authorities after three years of searching following him skipping out on court back in 2020.

According to Pedersen (who is not a doctor, despite his claims) and his sales pitch, his silver solution (which sold for $300 a pop) "resonates, or vibrates, at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus, making the virus incapable of attaching to any healthy cell, or to infect you in any way." Naturally, he's being charge with mail fraud, wire fraud and felony introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead, which is a lot of words to say 'taking advantage of stupid and/or desperate people'.