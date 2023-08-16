Mystery creature with a raccoon's body and possum's head on the loose in Oklahoma

For months, animal control authorities in Durant, Oklahoma have received reports of a mysterious wild animal in town, perhaps even a family of them.

"I thought a possum head was on a raccoon body," witness Janet Golden told KTEN. "Big, long white face with little bitty black eyes." Meanwhile, Durant Animal Control says they've heard of dead cats near where the animals were spotted. So what is it? Chupacabra?

Right now, the leading suspects are coatimundis, diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, and Mexico. They're considered an invasive species in the US.

"We believe someone brought it here as an exotic animal trade," animal control officer Darren Beckham said.