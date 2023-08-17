Donald Trump is furious with Fox for showing photos that make him look "orange"

Donald Trump, known for his orange makeup, blasted Fox & Friends for displaying photos of him looking, well, orange.

After complaining in one of his tantrum tweets, posted this morning, that the Fox program has refused to find nonexistent polls between Biden and himself that place him way ahead, the modest ex-president then raged against Fox for showing viewers what he looked like, and was especially upset that the program allowed Trump's chin to show.

"Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it!" Trump cried on Truth Social. "Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!" (See post below, reposted by Aaron Rupar, along with a photo that may or may not be the source of his latest misery.)

Yes folks, this is the Republican frontrunner for U.S. president.

I'm not totally sure which photo Trump is referring to, but here's one that was displayed on Fox & Friends this morn pic.twitter.com/8zIrgnntAU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2023

