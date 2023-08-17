Georgia lawmaker vows to bypass rule of law to shield Trump

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore (R) is not willing to let a jury decide if Donald Trump is guilty of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential election in his state. He probably knows he wouldn't like the outcome. Instead, he plans to attack Fani Willis.

"I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis," he posted to X this morning. "America is under attack. I'm not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents."

Moore wrote a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this morning, informing him of his intention to conduct an "emergency" review of Willis' actions: