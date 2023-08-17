Talking Heads are reuniting for one day only, David Byrne "regrets" being a "little tyrant"

On Monday, September 11, the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense will premier at the Toronto International Film Festival. Trailer below. In attendance will be David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, and Chris Frantz. This will be the first time the band will be together publicly since their 2002 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The four will participate in a panel discussion hosted by Spike Lee following the film. So far, there is no announcement of a performance. Meanwhile though, David Byrne has expressed his "regrets" about the acrimony within the band. From People:

"As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant," he says. "And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there's a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do."

He continues: "I think [the end] wasn't handled well. It was kind of ugly."[…]

"I have regrets on how that was handled. I don't think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway," he says. "We have a cordial relationship now. We're sort of in touch, but we don't hang out together."