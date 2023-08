As reported back in March 2023, Bryan Lee O'Malley's acclaimed graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim vs the World is getting a new animated adaptation, courtesy of Netflix.

It's a exciting news not only for fans of the original comic, but also for fans of the beloved 2010 live-action film adaptation too, as the new anime reunites O'Malley with director Edgar Wright. Most of the live action cast will be returning as voice actors, too.

The new series hits Netflix on November 17, 2023.