When Wham!, Black Sabbath, and Van Halen collide: Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go to the Grave

Mashup artist Bill McClintock combined Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" with Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" and Van Halen's "So This is Love" to create a delightful new song called "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go to the Grave."

I've long wondered how Wham! came up with the title "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." According to Wikipedia, the song was inspired by a scribbled note that Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley had left for his parents. The note said, "wake me up before you go," but he accidentally wrote "up" twice. As a result, he intentionally wrote "go" twice on the note.

I wasn't familiar with Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave," which appeared on their 1971 album Master of Reality. After listening to it, I feel McClintock improved it with his mashup.