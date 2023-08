The new Star Wars series launches on August 23rd. Hera Syndulla's C1 astromech, C1-10P, or Chopper has long been my favorite droid in the Star Wars universe. Chopper is a smart-ass and isn't above killing a lot people to get the job done.

While I absolutely suggest watching Star Wars: Rebels to get a better feel for Chop, the fantastic YouTube series "Chop Talk" is a must.

Featured Image: Disney/YouTube