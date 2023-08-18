Laugh track added to a disheveled Trump's whining and fibbing meltdown video

A disheveled, panicky, Unpresident Donald Trump posted a video to complain about how unfairly he is being treated.

It's funny, but the entertainment value skyrocketed after The Lincoln Project added a laugh track (see below).

Here's what Trump said:

…full subpoena power because of the freedom of speech sham indictment by crooked Joe Biden, the range Jack Smith and the DOJ. It has just been reported that the unselect January 6 committee — they are unselect indeed — of political hacks and thugs has illegally destroyed all of their records and their documents. So they took all of their records all of their documents. They reported it. Tried to get me indicted and probably did, and then they destroyed everything. This is unthinkable and the fake political indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn. The system is rigged and corrupt very much like the presidential election of 2020. And we have plenty of proof of that. We are a nation in decline, but we'll turn it around. We have no choice.

As you might suspect, Trump is lying.

As reported in The Los Angeles Times:

On the Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump falsely stated that "The January 6th Unselect Committee got rid of EVERYTHING! Discarded, Deleted, Thrown Out. A Flagrant Violation of the law. They had so much to hide, and now that I have Subpoena Power, they didn't want to get caught. They knew EXACTLY what they were doing. AN EGREGIOUS CRIMINAL ACT & BLATANT DISREGARD OF THE LAW! Can you imagine if I would have done such a thing???." That is not accurate. Much of the committee's work was made public through an 845-page, eight-chapter report, several televised hearings and about 180 released transcripts and interviews. [Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight] himself alleged only that the information his subcommittee has is incomplete, not that it was all destroyed. "We've got lots of depositions, we've got lots of subpoenas, we've got video and other documents provided through subpoenas by individuals," he told Fox News.

Perhaps Trump was thinking about his own tendency to tear up documents that paint him in an unflattering light?