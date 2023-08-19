Proud Boy convicted in Jan 6 riot "disappears" while awaiting sentencing

However long Christopher John Worrell expected to get in jail for his role in the Jan 6 riot on Capitol Hill, he won't be serving it unless and until they find him: he's gone on the lam, reports the Associate Press, and the FBI has added him to the list.

Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years. The sentencing was canceled and a bench warrant for his arrest issued under seal on Tuesday, according to court records. The U.S. attorney's office for Washington, D.C., encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.

About thirty Proud Boys have gone down for Jan. 6 shenanigans, and former leader Henry Tarrio is up for sentencing soon. He's in custody, but not the sort to disappear even if he wasn't: "In seeking a lenient sentence, Tarrio's lawyers noted in court papers filed Friday that the onetime Proud Boys leader has a history of cooperating with law enforcement."