These fruit-shaped bus stops make me hungry and happy

These photos of fruit-shaped bus stops in Japan, posted at Atlas Obscura, fill me with joy. Giant apple, berry, melon, orange, and other adorable fruit structures light up the streets of Konagai in Nagasaki Prefecture.

I would never be grumpy in the morning again if I got to wake up looking forward to standing inside a giant fruit while I waited for the bus. These 14 tasty looking bus stops were originally designed for a travel themed expo in 1990 in Osaka.

They were then brought to Konagai to attract visitors, and have been up and running ever since.