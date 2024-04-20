Adorable otters swim with a friend

To the surprise of no one, Kotaro and Hana, the unbearably cute Asian small-clawed otters, have a corgi friend. When it is time to head out for a walk, Kotaro is anxious to put on his harness, but Hana has to be coaxed out of bed. Once outside, all three are excited to be on their way.

Jasmine the corgi doesn't seem too excited about the water, but who can blame her with those short legs? The underwater footage is delightful. I can't get enough of their little squeaks of happiness.

