Elderly woman knocked out during attack at LAX, suspect at large

An elderly woman was left unconscious on the ground after being slammed into during a violent altercation at Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident, captured on security video, occurred on May 31 near the baggage claim area. As the woman's luggage was being unloaded from a car, two men, one identified as 38-year-old Jasan Givens Sr., engaged in a chase and scuffle. Detective Scott Danielson of the LAPD pointed out, "The most shocking thing, and the reason we're asking for the public's help, is after this happened, both the individuals failed to render aid. Our victim here could be your mother or your grandmother."

From the LA Times:

Police say Givens fled the scene. He was driving a silver Chevrolet sedan with the license plate 5UAL384. The vehicle is believed to have visible damage to the front passenger door. Anyone with information on Givens' whereabouts is asked to call Los Angeles police. The other man involved in the fight was arrested, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.

