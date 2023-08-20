The magical miniature critters and stop-motion animations of Chloe Bensinger

Chloe Bensinger makes enchanting stop motions that feature her hand made, felted critters and amazing miniature sets. I love the whimsical forest setting that her films take place in. These videos always take me back to the magic of childhood.

This little ceremony of woodland spirits gathered around a forest harvest is one of my favorites. All of Bensigers characters are so delicately crafted, and look as if they came from a magical storybook land. The creature named "Moth" that appears in many of her videos is such a captivating little fellow. I could watch videos of him all day long.

From Instagram: