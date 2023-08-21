Police find the unlikely culprit in a very fishy New Jersey power outage

The suspect for a New Jersey power outage that affected 2,100 customers last week turned out to be an unlikely culprit — and a dead one at that. Turns out a fish fell from the sky — dropped by a bird — and landed on a transformer.

"We are guessing a bird dropped it as it flew over," police wrote on Facebook, via ABC News, who later had some fun with the ordeal, reporting that the culprit "was last seen flying south," was "the victim in this senseless death," and was "a father to thousands." They also warned that "although he isn't believed to be armed, he may still be very dangerous."

From ABC News:

Jersey Central Power and Light Company spokesperson Chris Hoenig said animals — usually squirrels — are a common cause of power outages but "fish are not on the list of frequent offenders." He said an osprey was probably to blame for the outage … Hoenig told CNN the company appreciates the patience of customers during the outage — but also has sympathy for the suspected avian that lost its lunch. "If you've ever dropped your ice cream cone at the fair, you know the feeling," he said.

Fortunately for the residents of Sayreville, the outage lasted less than two hours.