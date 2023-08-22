Google reportedly cans plans to make "gaming" Chromebooks with Nvidia GPUs

Rumors that Google planned to stuff game-tier graphics chips in Chromebooks fizzled today after a code commit obliquely put the project to death. Kevin C. Tofel writes at About Chromebooks about disappointment:

"Gaming Chromebook" is one of those things that makes sense until you think about it a moment. I just checked Best Buy and they'll mail you an MSI with a GTX 1650 for $440. There's just no way a Chromebook with, say, an MX450 in it would be a competitive product.