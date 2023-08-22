Here are important questions that won't be asked at Wednesday's GOP Presidential debate

All the candidates who will lose the GOP primary are set to gather on Wednesday. Their aim is to showcase their aptitude at praising Donald Trump, while simultaneously asserting that they are a better choice than him. (The exception is the reformed Trump bootlicker, Chris Christie.)

The debate moderators no doubt have a list of what they believe are hard-hitting questions. I hope that at least some of these include the ones on the list Radley Balko posted in his Substack newsletter.

Here are a few samples: