Lauren Boebert "demands" Biden be impeached with "up-and-down" vote after her poll numbers slip (video)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who baselessly filed articles of impeachment against President Biden in July for border-related "high crimes and misdemeanors," is angry that nobody is rushing to take her seriously. So it stands to reason that Colorado's rootin' tootin' Congressquack —who has a rap sheet that includes at least four arrests since 2010 — now "demands" Biden be handled MAGA-style —as in skipping the entire impeachment process and simply voting to impeach the president, without evidence.

"Either we are going to have articles of impeachment come up in committee and go through this process, or… I will demand an up-and-down vote on the House floor for impeachment of Joe Biden," the Q-nut told Eric Bolling on Newsmax. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Perhaps Boebert is smarting from the new poll that shows her behind her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, for the first time ever. That's gotta hurt.

Boebert is now talking about skipping an inquiry and just doing "an up and down vote on the House floor" to impeach Biden pic.twitter.com/z9rhpNFZPr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney