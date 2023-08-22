Transgender J6 rioter's plea: will Marjorie Taylor Greene abandon or support her bid to serve 8.5 years in a women's prison?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a tough spot. On one hand, she loves the January 6 insurrectionists for trying to violently overthrow the U.S. government and hang the Vice President. On the other hand, she despises LGBTQ+ people.

So what does she Greene about J6 rioter Jessica Watkins? Her admirable qualities, in Greene's rule book, are her convictions for conspiracy to impede or injure an officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Her unfavorable quality is that she is a trans woman.

Watkins is pleading with Greene to help get her transferred to a women's prison to serve her 8.5-year sentence. She's also asking Representatives Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who share Greene's fondness for J6 rioters, to step in and protect her. However, she couldn't have picked a group of people less willing to help a trans person. LGBTQ Nation reports that in 2021, "Greene said that women's shelters and prisons shouldn't admit 'trans men, biological men who identify as women,'" and that Gaetz "has been supportive of Greene's attempts to downplay the January 6 Insurrection, but he has also referred to LGBTQ+ people as 'degenerate.'"

Watkins seems to think Greene's choice is to either help a comrade in arms or abandon her. But she's wrong. Greene's decision is simpler than that. She can either ignore Watkins or claim that she is an Antifa false flag agent provocateur who went to the Capitol to make MAGA people seem not nice. I'm guessing Greene will go with the former, but given her predilection for espousing conspiracy theories that support her efforts to turn the United States in to a Christofascist dictatorship, I wouldn't be surprised if she goes with the second option.