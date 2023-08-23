Exceedingly rare and adorable spotless giraffe born at zoo

This adorable reticulated giraffe was born last month at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. Her lack of spots has already made her a media darling.

"Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet," the zoo claims.

NPR reports that "zoo staff have been reaching out to zoo professionals across the country inquiring about how rare the giraffe could be. So far, zoo officials say the only record of a reticulated giraffe being born without spots was in Japan in the 1970s."

Right now, the zoo is asking the public to vote on one of the following four Swahili names for this beautiful creature: "Kipekee, meaning unique; Firali, which means unusual or extraordinary; Shakiri, meaning she is most beautiful; and Jamella, which means one of great beauty."